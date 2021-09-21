WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Last full day of summer!

(This morning’s moonset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Fall officially arrives at 12:21 pm Wednesday – so today is the final full day of summer. Here’s what’s planned for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

(This morning’s moonset, photographed by Marc Milrod)

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Today is the second day of the weeklong dine-out benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank. 27 food/drink establishments are participating – some by donating a percentage of proceeds, some with specific menu items. The venue list and other info – be sure to get your “passport” first time you participate this week! – can be found here.

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly announcement from organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving 4:30 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

OUTDOOR OPEN HOUSE: Celebrate the last evening of summer with the Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor) outdoor open house (out front at 4701 41st SW), 6-8 pm, bites, tunes, prizes, as previewed here – benefiting the foster kids who are helped by Treehouse.

LIVE MUSIC: 6 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

SCHOOL LEVY MEETING: Seattle Public Schools plans the first of two community meetings online at 6:30 pm to talk about two replacement levies that you’ll vote on in February. The meeting link is on this page.

CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HS PTSA: First general meeting of the school year, online at 7 pm. The attendance link is in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA & TACOS: 7 pm Tuesdays at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: 8 pm Tuesdays at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), play bingo free with Cookie Couture.