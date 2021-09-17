AFTER THE RAIN: Dream Dinners West Seattle outdoor open house/fundraiser

After a few days of much-needed rain, the forecast is for sunshine to return early next week. Just in time for Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor) to welcome you to a patio open house and fundraiser for Treehouse, which helps kids in foster care. Dream Dinners is teaming with next-door neighbor School of Rock West Seattle for the event 6-8 pm next Tuesday (September 21st), on the big open patio space out front.

Live Performance by Payge Turner from The Voice,

Enter to Win a Guitar, Enjoy a Nosh from Dream Dinners!! Did you know less than 50% of youth in foster care graduate? They need us to help them get off to a great start at school. They need us for the encouragement & confidence that comes from knowing people are out there rooting for them. We can help them cross the finish line to graduation!! Please join us in donating.

Attending the open house is free. There are two ways to support Treehouse via Dream Dinners:

1) DONATE TO OUR TREEHOUSE FUNDRAISING PAGE 2. PURCHASE DREAM DINNERS – FOR SCHOOL SUPPLIES & MUCH MORE We are offering 3 medium Family-Size meals in which each meal serves 2-3 people for $50. We will give back $10 to Treehouse to purchase more essential school supplies, school clothes, extra-curricular supplies for art, sports, musical instruments, acting, bikes and more. PLEASE SELECT A DINNER PICK-UP DATE & TIME: Click the link to sign up & select your 3 family-size meals.

We request 24-hour advance notice to prepare meals. Please sign up before dates below. Thursday, September 23rd from 6:30 pm-7:30 pm dreamdinners.com/session/899385

Friday, September 24th from 12 pm -1 pm dreamdinners.com/session/899386

Saturday, September 25th from 10:30 am -11:30 am https://dreamdinners.com/session/899387 Guitar giveaway: Entries are free to attendees, Entries taken from 6 pm – 7 pm, One entry per guest. Must be present to win. Drawing at 7:30 pm Sept. 21st. Come Early & Good Luck!

Dream Dinners is on the outer lower level of the east side of Jefferson Square, 4701 44th SW.