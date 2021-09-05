WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 notes

Thanks to Ashwin Moodithaya for sending that photo of the Saturday sky with the sentiment, “Let’s also celebrate the clouds! I know the sunny sunsets are spectacular, but I also find a lot of cozy comfort in the cloudy days of Seattle!” Whatever weather today brings, here’s what’s on the schedule:

HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE: As previewed here, HPCS is now operating as a real corner store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), 7 am-8 pm, and celebrating with festivities all weekend, including free hot dogs 11 am-2 pm today (while they last).

CHURCHES: Many continue streaming, in addition to in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

CREATED COMMONS, MORNING SESSION: 10 am at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW), north of the P-Patch, get moving on the festival’s final day with a free session of K-Pop Zumba.

DELRIDGE GROCERY COOPERATIVE: The store at 5444 Delridge Way SW is open 11 am-3 pm today.

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET: Second of three days, 10 am-5 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 W. Marginal Way SW), not only can you support Indigenous artists and crafters, you can also learn about the Duwamish’s fight for federal recognition. (Here’s our Saturday coverage.)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: Noon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – info in our calendar listing

VOLUNTEER: You can help out at Schmitz Park (Admiral/Stevens) 1-3:30 pm – find out how here.

CREATED COMMONS, FINAL AFTERNOON/EVENING: Jack Straw Cultural Center artists will be featured as this week-plus festival of art and science concludes under Lelavision‘s Interspecies Connection kinetic sculpture (which you can operate!) at Westcrest Park:

3 pm: Seattle Kokon Taiko

4 pm: Jourdan Imani Keith and Women & Whales Collective poets Ebony Wellborn, Rasheena Fountain, Savannah Smith, and Jae Un Kim

5 pm: Trio Guadalevin, with Denny Middle School Poet Elizabeth Palma Alvarado

6 pm: E.J. Koh and 2016 Jack Straw Writers Robert Lashley and Shin Yu Pai

7 pm: Nic Masangkay

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Singer-songwriter Jim Page performs, 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

