HAPPENING NOW: Labor Day Acknowledgment Art Market @ Duwamish Longhouse

That sign is one of the reasons why what’s happening at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse in West Seattle through Monday is the Labor Day Acknowledgment Art Market – you’re offered not only a chance to shop Indigenous art and craft items, but also to learn about and support the tribe’s ongoing fight for federal recognition (acknowledgment). Yard signs, brochures, and other information about supporting the tribe are all under the canopy by the entrance. Inside, new T-shirts have arrived at the gift shop:

(If you can’t read it, beneath Seattle it says “Occupied Duwamish Territory.”) Beyond the gift shop and Cultural Center displays inside the longhouse, you can shop the Native Art Market:

Vendors include Singing Pots and Love Warrior Medicinals:

And Native Knits:

There’s plenty of parking (and if you park across the street, there are crossing guards to stop traffic) – here’s a map. The market continues until 5 pm today, and again 10 am-5 pm Sunday and Monday, at 4705 W. Marginal Way SW.