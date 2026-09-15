TRANSIT, WEATHER, TRAFFIC: Tuesday info

6:01 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
More showers possible this morning, then some sunshine, high in the mid-60s. Sunrise will be at 6:47 am today; sunset will be at 7:21 pm. (Just one week until the official start of fall.)
PATH REMINDER
The foot/bike path closure by the West Seattle Bridge continues for Sound Transit work; thanks to the reader who sent this PDF of the notice/map.
TRANSIT TODAY
Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here; reminder again that buses have returned to SW Barton in and near the Westwood Village area.
Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the three-boat schedule today, with M/V Sealth as the #3 vessel; check the alert page for specifics.
West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays (for one more month).
BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:
1st Avenue South Bridge:
See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
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