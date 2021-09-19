WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Wheels, catalytic converters stolen

Three reader reports about items taken from cars:

STOLEN WHEELS: The photo and report are from John, who says the victim is his neighbor:

Wheels stolen off this car in front of Holy Rosary last night after 1 am.

And two more stolen catalytic converters:

SOUTH OF THE JUNCTION: Another reader named John reports, “I got back from lovely vacation (Saturday) night to find some lowlife a–hole stole my catalytic converter from my Honda Element. 42nd SW and SW Dawson. Sometime between September 4 and 18.”

BEACH DRIVE: Deborah reports, “I started my car around 8:15 (Saturday) morning to a horrendous racket. Neighbor heard noise and looked out at the parking lot around 3:30 am, to see a blue 4-door sedan departing the complex. We assume this vehicle contained the thieves who removed my catalytic converter. My car was parked in a well-lit lot of a small apartment building at 4120 Beach Dr SW. No other hybrids in our small lot appear to have been hit (yet). The theft has been reported to SPD.” (Her car is a 2008 Prius.)