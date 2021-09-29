West Seattle, Washington

29 Wednesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Racist alley attack

September 29, 2021 2:20 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

The report and video are from Shikher:

We’ve lived here for three years and love our West Seattle community. I wanted to bring attention to the community regarding a situation yesterday in the alley outside of my home. My wife was waiting with my 8-month old daughter for me to join them before we went out on our daily walk. As my wife was waiting, she was feeding my daughter in our stroller outside our home when she was unassumingly approached aggressively by a woman who hissed and tried to bite her. While my wife was still shocked by what had just happened, the woman said, “go back to your country,” in a racist rant as she quickly fled north up the alley.

I’m just happy that I was close by, and this woman did not continue to harass and attack my wife and infant daughter. Things could have gone much worse, and we are thankful that the woman did not further harm our family.

I was not far behind my wife and noticed something had happened, but by the time I got there, the woman had fled up the alley and began to grab trash bins purposefully and started to push them over, causing garbage to spill into the alley. I can only assume that this attacker suffers from a drug or mental illness; however, that does not give her the right to attack and intimidate others without taking responsibility for her actions.

I did start to yell at the woman a distance after I checked that my wife and daughter were safe after such an unprecedented attack. I immediately called 911 to report the attack, and the woman continued north up the alley until she disappeared towards California Ave.

This was a completely unprovoked act of racism and aggression, which has been reported to the Seattle Police under incident 21-256569. I only hope to gain attention to this verbal and physical attack, so perhaps this person can be found and held accountable for her actions. I shared her likeness and the attached video with the Seattle Police, hoping they could somehow locate her.

I wish that no person in this community has to face what my wife and daughter dealt with yesterday. We are of Indian descent, but It’s just extra disappointing, especially since my wife and I were born and raised in the Seattle area. Seattle, Washington State, the USA is our home, and we don’t know any different. Being told to ‘go back to your country’ is a racist and vile thing to say to anyone, regardless of skin color, religion, or race. Thy physical intimidation and attack were also horrendous, and I’m glad things did not escalate. I’m just sad that my daughter, who isn’t even a year old, had to watch some deranged woman come and intimidate and attack her mother. We love our community and hope that this does not happen to anyone else in the future.

This happened in north Morgan Junction, east of California and north of SW Graham.

7 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Racist alley attack"

  • StopCuttingDownTrees September 29, 2021 (2:57 pm)
    There is absolutely NO excuse for her behavior and it’s a serious criminal act. I’m glad you filed a police report.

  • Ken M. September 29, 2021 (2:58 pm)
    I am so sorry your family had to experience this. Please rest assured that you are welcome in our country and in our neighborhood – despite the bad (and illegal, immoral, disgusting) behavior of some people. Thank you for reporting this to the police, and for making your neighbors aware of it. We support you.Ken & Chris, Morgan Junction

  • JunctionNeighbor September 29, 2021 (3:06 pm)
    Shikher – I am deeply sorry this happened to you and your family.  And so sorry for the terrible feelings this attack must have left behind.  My heart goes out to you and, please know that I live in your neighborhood and I am glad you are here.  Thank you for posting about it – it’s important that we all know, and notice.

  • Michael L September 29, 2021 (3:19 pm)
    Absolutely shameful. I’m so sorry this happened to your wife and I hope this person is caught.

  • winniegirl September 29, 2021 (3:24 pm)
    I’m really sorry that this happened to you and your family. Hopefully, she’ll be identified and held accountable.

  • WS Steve September 29, 2021 (3:26 pm)
    I’m really sorry this happened to you. We don’t need people like that woman going around making people feel afraid and unwelcome. She’s the one who doesn’t belong here.

  • Arbor Heights Mom September 29, 2021 (3:26 pm)
    I’m so sorry this happened to your family and so glad you posted it so that the people who undoubtedly know who this woman is report her and West Seattle remains safe for everyone. 

