WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More business-window vandalism

Another West Seattle Junction business has to replace a window because of a deliberate act of vandalism. The plywood is covering a window on the south side of Shadowland at California/Oregon. We photographed it this morning after a tip from Kerri, who says her son was there last night around 10:45 pm when a woman threw a brick through the window. Kerri quoted her son as telling her, “Bunch of us followed her for a second. Didn’t even run. Just shouted ‘call your insurance!’” We stopped in this morning to follow up; they’ve cleaned up and are open, no injuries reported.