WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: How the ‘Priority Hire’ plan will work

Another Labor Day note about jobs: SDOT announced last week that the federal Department of Transportation had approved the plan to use the Priority Hire program to fill bridge-related jobs. The city explains the program as “promot(ing) access to construction careers for women, people of color and others with social and economic disadvantages.” So how will this work? We asked a few followup questions; the replies below came via Melissa Mixon of the city Department of Finance and Administrative Services:

How many jobs are expected to be part of this?

The West Seattle Bridge should provide significant opportunity for construction workers in our communities, with a need for several hundred workers over the course of the project. Based on performance on other Priority Hire projects, the City estimates that workers from economically distressed ZIP codes could earn an additional $600,000 in wages on the West Seattle Corridor Bridges Rehabilitation and Strengthening project due to Priority Hire. Other apprentices, women and people of color who live outside the economically distressed ZIP codes will earn additional income.

Who will do the hiring?

Kraemer, their subcontractors, construction union partners and apprenticeship programs will work together to hire Priority Hire workers on the project. The project will have a Community Workforce Agreement (CWA), which sets basic terms and conditions of employment on the project it covers. Contractors on the project will hire apprentices and experienced journey workers through union hiring halls and associated apprenticeship programs.

When and where will those openings be posted?

If you or someone you know is interested in working in construction, learn more about getting in the industry (and potentially working on the West Seattle Bridge) by viewing the Apprenticeship Guidebook. These programs will work directly with contractors to place workers on the project. You can also connect with our community-based partners to learn more about construction opportunities:

Outreach

Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle: 206-702-8011

Rainier Beach Action Coalition: 206-914-1762

Training

ANEW: 206-381-1384 or info@anewaop.org

Carpenter’s Pre-Apprenticeship Program: 206-437-4235

Ironworkers Pre-Apprenticeship Program: 206-244-2993 or info@iw86appr.org

Seattle Central Colleges PACT Program: 206-934-2943 or PACT.Central@seattlecolleges.edu