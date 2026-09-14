Your West Seattle Monday lineup, from charm bar to Diet Coke Crawl to ‘secret show’!

(Fall fuschia – photo sent by Margaret)

Here’s an eclectic list of what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: The weekly 2 pm meeting for previews and briefings is back after the council’s recess. Today’s meeting includes an overview of the about-to-launch budget process. The agenda explains how to watch.

THE WORKS POP-UP AT THE NEIGHBORHOOD: The Works Seattle continues pop-up crafting with a “charm bar” at The Neighborhood (6503 California SW), 5-7 pm.

CHEWING GUM ‘SECRET SHOW’: As previewed Sunday, the local band is playing a short free live show tonight inside Hiawatha Community Center (2700 California SW) to celebrate the streaming release of their EP. All ages, doors open 6 pm, show 6:15 pm-6:45 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT SEBASTIANO’S: 6 pm at the wine shop, piano jazz! (3278 California SW)

DIET COKE CRAWL! Love Diet Coke? One of your neighbors is gathering people for a “Diet Coke Crawl“ – to try out six venues on Alki tonight to see which has the best fountain Diet Coke. RSVP here and then gather at 6:30 pm at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW).

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, weekly group gathering for people going through grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too! $5.

PRACTICE SPEAKING SPANISH: 6:30-8:30 pm, this informal group gathers at Future Primitive Brewing in White Center (9832 14th SW), all welcome.

ALKI MEDITATION: Two places to meditate on Monday nights – in north West Seattle, there’s meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: In south West Seattle, free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues on our list with trivia tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), $2 cash to enter … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

MONDAY NIGHT SALSA LESSONS: Series continues, 7 pm with BALORICO at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

POOL TOURNAMENT: The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament, 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska, entrance on California)

PINBALL TOURNAMENT: Sign up at 7, start playing at 7:30, at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Huge thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar, which we update daily; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!