WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Adding music to the palette

In the heart of The Junction tonight, bassist/vocalist Marina Christopher brought The Art of Music back to the West Seattle Art Walk. (In our clip, she’s performing Warren Zevon‘s “Carmelita” with Andy Short.) The pop-up performances coordinated by John Redenbaugh returned to the WS Art Walk starting tonight, also featuring harpist Alyvia Miller at Welcome Road Winery in South Admiral. Here’s who’s booked for next Art Walk:

October 14 Verity Credit Union — Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Larry Murante

Sopranos Antico — Byron Street Swing: A Quartet Performing Hot Club Jazz and Early French Swing Music

And of course, there was art tonight, at venues around the peninsula. Our Art Walk wanderings were cut short by breaking news but we did see West Seattle mixed-media artist Linda McClamrock at Windermere:

We have one more story to tell from tonight’s Art Walk, but that will have to wait until tomorrow. The Art Walk happens on the second Thursday, every month year-round, so the next one will be October 14th.