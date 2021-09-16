UTILITY WORK: Morgan Junction project to start next week

In our coverage of the Morgan Community Association‘s summer meeting, we mentioned Seattle Public Utilities‘ plan for sewer-line work at the dead end of SW Beveridge Place [map], southwest of Morgan Junction Park. MoCA president Deb Barker sends this update: “The Beveridge Place SW neighbors, owners and Morgan Community Association want to let the community know that SPU will begin sewer line repair work in and adjacent to the Beveridge Place SW roadway west of California Ave SW beginning on Monday, September 20. Parking restrictions will be in place on the dead end roadway during the job, and everyone is encouraged to pay attention to the ‘No Parking’ signs.” SPU told MoCA in July that the work would take about two weeks. Meantime, Barker says neighbors and MoCA reps also have met with SDOT “to request repair of decaying portions of SW Beveridge Place pavement and sidewalks beyond those areas associated with SPU’s pending activity. SDOT will take a few weeks to evaluate the request.”