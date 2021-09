5:09 PM: A crash dispatched as “vehicle vs. motorcycle” is reported at 16th/Sullivan [map]. The rider is reported to be “sitting up.” The initial SFD and SPD response is enough to affect traffic there for a while, so avoid the area.

5:24 PM: No serious injuries, we’re told at the scene. 16th is blocked at Thistle but police say they expect to clear the scene soon.