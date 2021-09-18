West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Bus/power lines incident closes 35th SW north of Roxbury

September 18, 2021 12:14 pm
12:14 PM: Thanks to Steve for the photo. Avoid 35th SW at and north of Roxbury. An incident involving two buses, a power pole, and power lines has blocked 35th both ways. No injuries reported, and everyone’s out of the buses, but SPD, SFD, and Metro are all arriving at the scene.

12:24 PM: SPD says this started when another vehicle hit a power pole, causing it to fall onto the two buses. Our crew in the area reports 35th is blocked at Cambridge (both ways).

(SDOT traffic-camera photo)

12:30 PM: We talked to a sergeant at the scene who says there was NOT a third vehicle – the RapidRide bus was letting someone off, the 120 bus was coming by and may have had some kind of mechanical problem, and wound up hitting the pole. City Light has arrived is awaited at the scene to deal with the downed wires as well as the pole.

(WSB photo)

This may remain blocked for a while, so if you need to go east/west in the south end, use Barton instead.

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Bus/power lines incident closes 35th SW north of Roxbury"

  • n7oep September 18, 2021 (12:31 pm)
    Glad to hear no one was hurt. Why is there a Route 120 bus on 35th????

    • WSB September 18, 2021 (12:58 pm)
      Don’t know but I have a closer photo and it definitely says 120. Will ask Metro on Monday followup…

  • Gill & Alex September 18, 2021 (1:07 pm)
    We were headed southbound on 8th Ave. S.W. at 12:20 and wondered why such heavy traffic.  Now we know!I believe the 120 goes north on 35th since it cannot go northbound on 26th at this point due to road work.And thanks as always to WSB for keeping us up to date.

    • WSB September 18, 2021 (1:09 pm)
      Thank you! Good point. We mention/link the reroutes in morning traffic watch every day but I’ve never actually looked at the maps.

