Southwest Library closed today

(Photo sent by Eileen)

Thanks for the tips. The Southwest Library is closed today. The note on the door attributes it to a “building emergency”; one reader just forwarded an email reply they received, explaining that the branch “did not open today due to staffing issues. They were having an issue with their phone system as well and were not able to update their hours on their phone either.” There’s now a note on the website but that wasn’t there when the reader checked hours before heading to the branch. The note also says that “Book Returns are open and holds will be extended.”