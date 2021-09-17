READY? Be a guest star in Emergency Communication Hubs’ disaster rehearsal

Know where your nearest Emergency Communication Hub is? Check the map and memorize it! West Seattle has long been a leader in this aspect of preparedness – with volunteers ready to set up spots to coordinate communication if a disaster cuts the regular channels. To stay ready, volunteers practice – and they’re doing that at two sites in the city these next two weekends, Volunteers are needed to help with the drills, too. Nearest one to us is a week from tomorrow – Saturday, September 25th – at Jefferson Park on Beacon Hill. Here’s their explanation of what they’re doing:

Feeling pummeled by the pandemic? Try tackling a different type of disaster! Seattle’s Emergency Communication Hubs and The Seattle Auxiliary Communications Service Ham radio operators are responding to simulated earthquakes on two different Saturdays in September. The “Double Trouble” exercise will run from 9 am to 1 pm on September 18th and again on the 25th. Hub Volunteers need YOU to make this exercise successful. They need practice responding to the overwhelming requests for help that are likely after the “big one” hits. Everyone benefits from these drills. Volunteers get better at supporting their communities, the public learns what the Hubs can and cannot do, and the overall system gets stronger. Win Win Win.

Saturday, Sept 25th, from 9 am to 1 pm we’ll be on the south side of town – Jefferson Park next to the tennis courts. Getting involved is easy. Once you arrive, you will become an actor for us; you will be handed a piece of paper with a situation written on it and see if the Hub volunteers can help you. The situation will be something that could realistically happen after a large earthquake: Your household needs drinking water. Your pet is lost. The gas station just caught fire but 9-1-1 is overwhelmed. Your participation will help Hub volunteers improve their skills and adapt their processes. Participating in the exercise is valuable for you as well because you will learn SO much about what to expect if Seattle were to have a large earthquake. You can arrive when convenient and stay for as long as you like. More information can be found at www.SeattleEmergencyHubs.org or by contacting Info@SeattleEmergencyHubs.org or by calling (360) 550-2234 or (206) 933-6968.