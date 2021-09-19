PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #11, 9/19/2021

Here’s our weekly collection of local pandemic updates, starting with the newest numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY:

*145,662 people have tested positive – 3,892 more than a week ago (5,202 in West Seattle, up 114)

*7,810 people have been hospitalized – 139 more than a week ago (237 from West Seattle, up 4)

*1,835 people have died – 23 more than a week ago (71 in West Seattle, unchanged)

VACCINATION RATE: Note that King County has this disclaimer on its page: “On 9/14/2021, population estimates used to determine the percentage of the population vaccinated were updated from 2019 estimates to recently released 2020 estimates for sub-county geographic divisions (i.e. zip codes, health reporting areas, and regions). Due to population growth, some percentages for sub-county geographies are now slightly lower than previously reported. Countywide percentages were already using 2020 population estimates, so they are unchanged by this update.” So this explains what a commenter noticed about the zip-code-specific stats.

79.2% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .7% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code (see disclaimer above):

98106 – 80.6%

98116 – 85.5%

98126 – 77%

98136 – 87%

98146 – 76%

(More COVID-related King County stats here)

PANDEMIC NEWS

Vaccine or negative test required – Announced this week, a variety of venues in King County are required to ask you for proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result starting October 25th.

Seattle Public Schools cases – The district is updating its dashboard on Mondays, and started including individual schools’ numbers. Here’s our West Seattle/South Park breakout of last week’s update..

Boosters or not? An FDA advisory committee says they’re not necessary yet for most people. but that’s not the final word.

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here, though readers report walk-ups have been accepted. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating. In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that. Also note clinics in the week ahead: White Center locations on Wednesday and Friday and Louisa Boren STEM K-8 next Sunday (flu shots at that one too).