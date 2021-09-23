October 15th set for gatherings in memory of Frances Smersh

Two and a half weeks after the family of artist and Junction entrepreneur Frances Smersh announced her death, the date is set for memorial gatherings. Here’s the announcement:

Funeral and Celebration of Life services for Frances Smersh will be held Friday, October 15.

Funeral Service begins at 11 am at St. Joseph Parish, 732 18th Ave E (Capitol Hill — parking entrance on 19th Ave E)

Celebration of Life begins at 3 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, 9131 California Ave SW (West Seattle — parking entrance on SW Director St.)

Masks will be required at both venues. Guests over 12 years old must be fully vaccinated.

There will be light appetizers and a no-host bar at the memorial celebration beginning at 3p. To help us plan appropriately, RSVP is required for the Celebration of Life no later than September 30 to teamsmersh15@gmail.com. No RSVP is necessary for the Funeral Service at the church.

In the style of Frances (who always made very not-fancy yet fun arrangements for guests), we invite you to bring a small “bouquet” of whatever happens to be growing in your yard, even if it is just grasses and dandelions! We will be creating an impromptu garden altar at both the church and the hall. Volunteers will be on hand to place them.

We are allowing extra time to get from Capitol Hill to West Seattle in light of the bridge closure. If you arrive in West Seattle early please wait to enter the hall as we will need time to set up.