HAPPENING NOW: West Side Artists studio tour, day 2

Not planning to spend the next few hours watching the Mariners, Storm, or Seahawks? Day 2 of the West Side Artists studio tour continues until 4 pm. We visited one stop Saturday; today, we have photos from another stop, sent by Kelly Lyles:

In addition to her work, she’s hosting artists Bill Gravengood and Rickie Wolfe. Even if you just drive by, there’s something to see.

She’s at 5039 26th SW. Here’s the full tour map – again, it’s free, self-guided, all stops have outdoor displays, and they’re open until 4 pm today.