FOLLOWUP: He did it! 17-year-old Herman Meyer’s ‘solo Ironman’ triathlon

September 26, 2021 4:29 pm
As previewed here Friday, 17-year-old West Seattle High School senior Herman Meyer spent his Saturday swimming, biking, and running a “solo Ironman” triathlon. Family and friends posted as-it-happened updates and photos in the comment thread of the original report, but in case you weren’t following along, he finished in just over 16 and a half hours. Herman’s mom Katherine Meyer reported, “He started just after 8 am and finished strong at 12:40 am! He had to dig deep, and he did.” The day began with more than 2 miles of swimming off Alki:

Then 112 miles of bicycling (in loops around West Seattle):

And finally a marathon run:

That’s friend Riley Nachtrieb running with Herman, in a photo by Riley’s dad Erik Nachtrieb. In her preview of Herman’s “solo Ironman,’ published here Friday, Riley explained that Herman’s feat was simply out of personal motivation – “purely driven by his determination.”

  • Emily W September 26, 2021 (4:36 pm)
    Congrats Herman! You’re an inspiration!

  • Denise September 26, 2021 (4:41 pm)
    Amazing. Great job!

