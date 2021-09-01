CANCELED: Morgan Junction (mini) Festival

We’ve mentioned a few times that the Morgan Community Association was hoping to present a scaled-down version of its annual festival on September 11th. Now MoCA has decided to cancel that plan. Here’s the announcement:

The Morgan Community Association (MoCA) has been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and the increase in cases among vaccinated persons. It is with an abundance of caution that we have decided to cancel the ‘mini’ Morgan Junction Community Festival on Sept. 11, 2021. We were looking forward to hosting the Bubbleman and Gary Benson in a reduced-scale festival, but we do not want to risk anyone’s health and wellness given that that Washington state is not done with COVID‐19 or the delta variant.

We hope to be able to host the Morgan Junction Community Festival in June, 2022. Please contact mocacnc@gmail.com if you’d like to participate in Festival planning or in the event itself.

Thank you for your understanding.