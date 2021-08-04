YOU CAN HELP: Two West Seattle community cleanups

In case you haven’t seen these in our West Seattle Event Calendar, two community cleanups are coming up, organized by your neighbors:

SATURDAY AT ALKI: Join Jessica‘s monthly cleanup at the beach, 10 am-1 pm Saturday (August 7th), whatever time you can give. Meetup location and RSVP info are in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE BIKE TRAIL: One week later, on Saturday, August 14th, join Conrad and neighbors cleaning along the bike/pedestrian trail under the West Seattle Bridge, 11 am-1 pm. More details in our calendar listing; you can RSVP online here.