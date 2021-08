Thanks to Jerry Simmons for the photo from the starting line of tonight’s Alki Beach Sunset Run. As previewed here Friday, the 5K returned this year, two years after its debut. Not much of a sunset tonight, given the cloud cover, but pleasant weather for running. Racers headed out from the promenade toward Duwamish Head and back. Results will eventually turn up here.

P.S. Next big run along West Seattle’s shore is the Orca Half on September 18 and 19.