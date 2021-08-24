WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Stories, trivia, tunes, more

(Lincoln Park – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

OUTDOOR STORY TIME: Page Ahead presents another outdoor story time today in the amphitheater at High Point Commons Park (behind 6400 Sylvan Way SW), 11 am-noon.

YMCA JOB FAIR: 4-7 pm, go to the West Seattle YMCA (36th/Snoquelmie; WSB sponsor) to find out about job openings, get interviewed on the spot, learn about incentives of up to $600, and more, as previewed here.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL TOWN HALL: 4:30 pm online, Seattle Public Schools plans a Q&A focused on health and safety for the new school year; here’s where to find participation/viewing links.

DEMONSTRATION: As announced by organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, Aug. 24, 4:30 to 6 pM, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate Free Delridge. Signs available.

LIVE MUSIC: 6-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

TRIVIA & TACOS: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) – help the pub defend the trivia title!

Got something going on? Let us know so we can include it in our calendar and daily previews – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!