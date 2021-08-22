Another West Seattle YMCA job fair Tuesday

A second round of job fairs is planned by the West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) and 11 other regional Y’s. This time you’re invited to drop in between 4 and 7 pm Tuesday (August 24th). You’ll find, the Y tells us, “on-the-spot interviews, prizes, food, and fun” as well as the opportunity to “take advantage of our limited-time sign-on incentives of up to $600!” The Y says the work offers your chance to “be a changemaker.” Job openings at regional Y’s range from fitness instructors to managers; the West Seattle HQ is at 36th and Snoqualmie [map]. If you can’t go to the hiring fair, you can also browse the listings and apply right now at seattleymca.org/jobs.