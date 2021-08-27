WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Latest catalytic-converter theft

Haley sent the report:
I live on 35th between Henderson and Trenton. Someone stole my catalytic converter off my 2000 Honda Accord last night. It was parked in the alley in our off street parking spot. Car is low to the ground so they must have had to jack it up in order to access the catalytic converter. Police report filed, but wanted to let others in the area know.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic-converter theft grew tenfold nationwide between 2018 and 2020.
