WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Garden art stolen; window smashed

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes this morning:

GARDEN ART STOLEN: From Naomi:

Just wanted to alert residents who have garden art they care about to think about securing it more tightly. We just had a rusty bicycle wind sculpture taken from our front walkway during the day. This is in the Highland Park neighborhood.

WINDOW SMASHED: Carl sent the photo of a smashed window at the Junction Starbucks:

He says the shop was closed for cleanup when he went by; we’ll be checking on its status a bit later. (10:25 am – just went by; they’re still cleaning up but expecting to reopen as soon as the window’s boarded up.)