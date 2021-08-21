SPORTS: USA National Masters Throws Championships this weekend at West Seattle Stadium

(WSB photos)

That “hammer cage” is one reason the 2021 USA National Masters Throws Championships are being held at West Seattle Stadium this weekend – meet director George Mathews explains the stadium is one of very few venues around the country where multiple throwing events can happen concurrently. (His Seattle Masters Athletic Club built the cage 20+ years ago.) Today is the first day of the two-day championships, with pentathlon competition – hammer, shot put, discus, javelin, and weight throws. Masters athletes in these sports range in age from 25 into the 100s.

And if that all looks challenging – Mathews – himself a repeat national and world champion – tells us tomorrow’s competition includes the ultraweight throws – up to 300 pounds:

Mathews says spectators are allowed, but they’re adhering to strict COVID-safety protocol – screening plus vaccination proof required for entry.

Tomorrow’s throwing is scheduled to start around 8 am.

The oldest athletes registered to participate this year, by the way, are in the 90-to-94 age range. There are nine people in their 80s. This is the first time the championships are happening here since 2018.