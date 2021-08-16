West Seattle, Washington

16 Monday

60℉

ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Monday notes

August 16, 2021 6:03 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning. Smoke’s gone, heat’s gone, dramatically different forecast!

ROAD WORK

26th SW– Closure continues, northbound between Roxbury and Barton.

Delridge projectThis week’s plan focuses heavily on sidewalk work.

CLOSURE

SW Andover pedestrian/bicycle overpass – This remains closed, explained by SDOT as related to “trespassing” problems and neighborhood concerns in advance of the fall seismic-retrofit project.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the 26th rerouting. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

511th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.

Share This

No Replies to "ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Monday notes"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.