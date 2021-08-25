ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday begins

6:07 AM: Good morning. Enjoy today’s sunshine -tomorrow’s forecast brings back the clouds.

ROAD WORK

26th SW & beyond – Northbound 26th SW closure continues between Roxbury and Barton.

Delridge project – Most major work is done – here’s this week’s plan.

Beach Drive – Tree trimming for utility lines is scheduled to continuein the 5900-6500 blocks.

SW Alaska – “Red bus lane material and green cross bike markings” are scheduled for continued installation work tonight.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the rerouting in RapidRise H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

520th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – No camera for a few weeks (explained here)

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.