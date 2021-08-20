DELRIDGE PROJECT: Next week’s plan for RapidRide H Line road/sidewalk work

(WSB photo, earlier this week)

Just in from SDOT, the weekly update on what’s ahead for the road/sidewalk/utility project paving the way for the RapidRide H Line launch next year. First, the key points:

Final channelization and overnight lane striping will continue throughout the corridor, we are currently working to complete striping in Zone C and along the 26th Ave SW neighborhood greenway

-Crews will be working overnight from 6 PM to 6 AM. We have obtained a noise variance to complete this work.

-Landscaping continues throughout Zone A

-Construction in Zone B is nearly complete, but we will continue to make minor updates throughout the duration of construction

-Sidewalk upgrades near SW Barton St and SW Henderson St will continue into next week. We will be installing new curb bulbs in this area to enhance crossings for people walking

-King County Metro construction continues in White Center – Metro crews will close 15th Ave SW between 106th and 107th to all general traffic. (Details here.)