Remembering Wayne P. Wilson, 1944-2021

Family and friends are remembering Wayne Wilson and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Wayne Paul Wilson

1944-2021

Wayne was born July 4, 1944 in Seattle to Walter Edward Wilson and Catherine Anne Kennedy. His parents were at the local parade that day and needed the help of a police car to get to the hospital. Wayne always loved that his birthday was a guaranteed party. The youngest of four children, twins David J. Wilson and Dolores Syverson (Albert) and brother Walter E. Wilson, Jr.

He attended West Seattle Holy Rosary grade school and was a lifelong member of the church. Wayne went on to attend O’Dea High School, Class of ’62, where he became one of their school cheerleaders for games. After graduation, Wayne went to the UW, where he received his BA in Business Finance. He also joined the US Air Force Reserves, serving as an operating-room tech at hospitals. Later, Wayne received his Masters in Finance from Seattle U.

Wayne went to work for the Boeing Aerospace Company in 1968, working on several important projects; AWACS, The 747 aircraft, and many other programs throughout his 33 years with them.

Wayne married Nancy McDonald in Port Orchard, WA on March 23rd, 1968. They met while Nancy was mowing her family’s front lawn at the farm and Wayne was visiting her neighbor in June 1962. It was love at first sight. They were married 53 years. They bought a house in West Seattle and had three children together.

He is survived by wife Nancy and his children, Michael (Dr. Erin O’Connell Ph.D.), Mark, and Theresa Kim (Paul), along with four grandchildren, Kailey and Keira Wilson, Aidan and Isabel Kim. Also survived by brother Walter (Marianne) Wilson, brother-in-law Al Syverson, and many nieces and nephews.

Wayne was a kind, intelligent, funny man. He loved to talk and had kept several friends from his schools and neighborhood. He loved the Seahawks and never missed watching a game.

Wayne suffered a traumatic brain injury in December 1988. He spent over 2 years in recovery relearning how to do everything. The last 3 years of his life, the brain injury caught up with him, causing his dementia. He fought hard and never gave up. He will be missed by his family and all those who knew him.

Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle. To share your fond memories of Wayne with his Family, please visit his Tribute Wall at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Wayne-Wilson