Remembering Erik Richardson, 1986-2021

Three weeks ago, we reported briefly on the death of a man in The Junction. Authorities never released his name. But commenters knew who he was, and now we have his obituary:

Erik Richardson, a West Seattle community member, died the morning of Monday, 8/9/2021. He was found alone near the Junction Starbucks. Fentanyl was the cause of death. He was 34.

Erik was born in Arizona. Like his time in West Seattle, his upbringing was rocky, including deaths of his two older brothers. Despite many terrors around him, Erik’s circumstances didn’t drown him. He made his way to the Pacific Northwest during his later 20’s in pursuit of Alaskan fishing employment, which he did for some time.

In West Seattle, Erik was known for his friendly demeanor with the people he’d cross. For a time, he sold Real Change newspapers at various spots in the community and worked at local establishments including Little Prague European Bakery and Kizuki Ramen. Some may also recall the parakeets he would have on his shoulder, particularly around Alki. Erik was always quick to offer a helping hand or greeting.

Those close to Erik are devastated by his death. Erik was a blessing while he was with us. He lived in the struggle of addiction, sometimes torpedoing the opportunities before him. Erik leaves behind a 16-year-old nephew (Damon) and 13-year-old son (Jayden) in Arizona, and a partner and newborn (John) here in West Seattle.

Any Erik stories in the comments below are very appreciated. Feel free to contribute any photos/videos to photos.app.goo.gl/AKYxkAYMt9pDdGn37.

Gifts in Erik’s honor can be given to:

MentorKids USA – With the help of this organization, Erik was blessed with a “big brother” mentor and friend named Jeff from some of his trying times as a teenager until present day. No matter how bleak things looked for Erik, Jeff has been there the last 23 years. Erik treasured this relationship.

Seattle Humane – in remembrance of Erik’s love for animals.