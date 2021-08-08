Man found dead in The Junction; police say no ‘suspicious circumstances’

Thanks for the tip. A reader asked about “a body” found in The Junction this morning. We subsequently asked both SPD and SFD about it. The dispatch was just after 7 am, on SW Alaska just east of California. SFD says the 35-year-old man was “deceased on arrival.” SPD says there was “nothing to indicate suspicious circumstances/foul play” so far. Listening to the recording of the fire dispatch, he was found in front of the Starbucks shop, and CPR was used to try to revive him. It’ll be up to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man and his cause of death.