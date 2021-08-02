NIGHT OUT: More than 20 buskers to perform in West Seattle Junction

The biggest Night Out party in West Seattle is tomorrow night (Tuesday, August 3rd) in The Junction. As previously reported, the West Seattle Junction Association put out a call for buskers to perform, and so far more than 20 are signed up, including fiddler Dawn Hepburn, a local regular (here she is playing at the Farmers’ Market in July):

Other performers range from world music to an Elvis tribute! WSJA invites you to come to The Junction 5:30-9 pm tomorrow – either instead of your own Night Out party or after yours winds up! Some venues are offering food/drink specials and some stores are staying open late – see the list (still growing) of participating businesses and buskers by going here.