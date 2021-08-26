UPDATE: ‘Major brush fire’ response along Sylvan Way

8:41 PM: Seattle Fire has upgraded a response in the 2400 block of SW Myrtle to “brush fire/major.” This will also affect traffic on Sylvan Way. Updates to come.

8:48 PM: Thanks to the texter who sent the photo. Firefighters are using a hydrant at Home Depot, so the fire is west of there.

8:52 PM: Firefighters just told dispatch it’s under control after burning an estimated quarter-acre.

9 PM: Reader video from Austin Reimers added. Firefighters are now searching the woods to be sure no one was injured (added: after finding an encampment in the area). The address is also revised on the SFD log to 24th SW/Sylvan Way.

9:31 PM: Firefighters have reported to dispatch that the fire is “tapped” (out).