UPDATE: ‘Major brush fire’ response along Sylvan Way

August 26, 2021 8:41 pm
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

8:41 PM: Seattle Fire has upgraded a response in the 2400 block of SW Myrtle to “brush fire/major.” This will also affect traffic on Sylvan Way. Updates to come.

8:48 PM: Thanks to the texter who sent the photo. Firefighters are using a hydrant at Home Depot, so the fire is west of there.

8:52 PM: Firefighters just told dispatch it’s under control after burning an estimated quarter-acre.

9 PM: Reader video from Austin Reimers added. Firefighters are now searching the woods to be sure no one was injured (added: after finding an encampment in the area). The address is also revised on the SFD log to 24th SW/Sylvan Way.

9:31 PM: Firefighters have reported to dispatch that the fire is “tapped” (out).

3 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Major brush fire' response along Sylvan Way"

  • JD Roger August 26, 2021 (8:44 pm)
    Drove by just as the first fire truck was pulling up on Sylvan. Looks like the homeless encampment in the woods went up, and it was enormous. 

  • Auntie August 26, 2021 (8:56 pm)
    Any mention of the cause?

    • WSB August 26, 2021 (9:13 pm)
      Investigation follows finishing extinguishing the fire, which they’re still doing – it was under control fairly quickly but that doesn’t mean totally out.

