Here’s what awaits you on this West Seattle Sunday

(Sunday view of The Junction with the Farmers’ Market, looking south, photographed by Kent Rhodes earlier this month)

Good morning – here are notes for the hours ahead:

ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: SW Genesee is scheduled to be closed again today west of Delridge – we’ll check on that by 9 am, along with SW Avalon, which was bollixed by not-widely-announced paving work Saturday. Meantime, the Highland Park Way/West Marginal intersection work is scheduled until 1 pm again today, and northbound 26th SW remains closed between Roxbury and Barton.

CHURCHES: Many are still streaming, in place of – or in addition to – in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services. (We’ll continue updating that list each Sunday for as long as a significant number continue streaming services.)

ULTIMATE FRISBEE PICKUP: 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th SW/SW Myrtle).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

CLOTHES & FOOD DONATION DRIVE: 11 am-3 pm outside Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – here’s what they are asking for.

ALKI BEACH PRIDE, DAY 2: Today’s big events include Pride-Out on the Water, kayaking/SUPing from Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW), 11:30 am … rolling/bicycling parade from Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), 1 pm … vaccination clinic at the plaza 3-9 pm … outdoor movie at Alki Playground, 8:15 pm … full schedule here.

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: Noon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – info in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC @ C & P: Gary Benson performs 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Event listings welcome – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!