HAPPENING NOW: Girl Scouts’ fundraising yard/bake sale

As spotlighted in today’s event list – two more hours to help Girl Scout Troop 41169 get to Savannah, Georgia, the birthplace of Girl Scouting. Their yard/bake sale continues until 3 pm at 3711 42nd SW. Angela sent the photo and says, “20+ families have contributed to this incredible sale! Quality housewares, furniture, tools, bikes, great clothes, amazing toys and games, classroom materials, and more! Plus our West Seattle famous lemonade and bake sale treats!! Come say hi and support these awesome girls!”