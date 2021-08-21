WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Late-summer possibilities

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Happy Saturday! Here’s what’s happening:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Weekend work continues at Highland Park Way/West Marginal, scheduled until 1 pm today … NB 26th SW remains closed between Barton and Roxbury … On SW Alaska in The Junction/Triangle, work is planned this weekend, “updating the bus lane signs and re-marking lane striping,” mostly at night … If you see major road work that we haven’t mentioned, please text us when you can safely do so – 206-293-6302 – thanks!

THE GREAT CROSS-SOUND RACE: As previewed here, Sound Rowers and Paddlers are back with their annual (except for last year) race from Alki to Blakely Rock and back, 9 am.

FUNDRAISING YARD/BAKE SALE: 9 am-3 pm at 3711 42nd SW, it’s a multi-family yard and bake sale helping a Girl Scout troop raise money to travel.

SEE TODAY’S OTHER SALES: Big day for yard sales – see what’s listed in the WSB Community Forums.

LAFAYETTE KINDERGARTEN PLAYDATE: 10 am at Hiawatha Playground (2700 California SW), the PTA is sponsoring another playdate for families with incoming kindergarteners.

FREE WRITING GROUP: Hybrid weekly group starts today at 10:30 am – details and registration link are in our calendar listing.

MAXMOBILE AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: 11 am-2 pm, West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) says the Seattle Humane MaxMobile will be visiting with adoptable pets.

WAGYU SMASH BURGER POP-UP: 11 am-1 pm, Lady Jaye (4523 California SW) is only making 100 of them – details here.

FUN WITH FURRY FACES FOUNDATION: 2 pm-6 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), paint with your pup, sing karaoke, bid in a silent auction, more, all to keep F3 helping pets and their people.

‘FLUTES IN THE FOREST’ CANCELED: Just in case you missed that news – watch for a new date!

LEARN TO CAN: When last we looked, spaces were still open in Delridge Grocery Co-op‘s online class at 5 pm today – details in our preview.

ALKI BEACH SUNSET RUN: 6 pm, 5K, starting in five waves near the Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), running/walking partly on the trail, partly on the street (but no road closures, organizers tell us). If you haven’t registered yet, you have to do it online.

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW WITH DOLLY MADISON: 8 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor), this week is a Madonna-Rama!

OPEN MIC ALL-STARS AT THE SKYLARK: Tonight at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), Dreamspeak, Lahaina Noon, Zach Tupper, and Zoser. $10 cover, doors at 8, music at 8:30. 21+.

Anything we’re missing? Got a future listing? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!