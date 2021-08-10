West Seattle, Washington

10 Tuesday

UPDATE: Sea-Tac Airport traffic backs up because of investigation

August 10, 2021 12:11 pm
12:11 PM: Thanks to Jennifer for calling the WSB hotline to suggest readers who are airport-bound should know about a big problem at Sea-Tac – the lower arrivals drive is closed right now while a “suspicious package” is investigated. That’s led to a massive traffic backup. The airport advises via Twitter, “If you’re looking to use the lower arrivals drive, we encourage you to use the south entrance at S. 182nd St. Upper departures drive is open, but has heavy traffic.”

12:38 PM: The lower arrivals drive has reopened. But keep in mind that traffic backups take a while to dissipate.

