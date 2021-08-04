ELECTION 2021: Second round of primary results

No changes of note in the second round of primary-election results, announced this afternoon. All local races still have the same two leaders as last night. Here are the full results from King County Elections, which has counted ballots from 19 percent of King County voters, 21 percent of Seattle voters, so far, and will continue daily counts until the election is certified:

MAYOR

Bruce Harrell – 39,173 – 38.02%

M. Lorena González – 29,467 – 28.60%

Colleen Echohawk – 8,872 – 8.61%

Jessyn Farrell – 7,752 – 7.52%

Arthur K. Langlie – 6,120 – 5.94%

Casey Sixkiller – 3,678 – 3.57%

Andrew Grant Houston – 2,570 – 2.49%

James Donaldson – 1,679 – 1.63%

Lance Randall – 1,525 – 1.48%

Clinton Bliss – 928 – 0.90%

Bobby Tucker – 244 – 0.24%

Omari Tahir-Garrett – 233 – 0.23%

Stan Lippmann – 220 – 0.21%

Henry C. Dennison – 213 – 0.21%

Don L. Rivers – 123 – 0.12%

CITY ATTORNEY

Ann Davison – 34,523 – 34.92%

Pete Holmes – 32,285 – 32.66%

Nicole Thomas-Kennedy – 31,734 – 32.10%

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 8

Teresa Mosqueda – 52,862 – 54.99%

Kenneth Wilson – 17,485 – 18.19%

Kate Martin – 12,018 – 12.50%

Paul Felipe Glumaz – 5,495 – 5.72%

Alexander White – 1,482 – 1.54%

Bobby Lindsey Miller – 1,245 – 1.30%

Jesse James – 1,225 – 1.27%

George Freeman – 1,036 – 1.08%

Jordan Elizabeth Fisher – 1,002 – 1.04%

Alex Tsimerman – 613 – 0.64%

Brian Fahey – 530 – 0.55%

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 9

Sara Nelson – 42,841 – 42.78%

Nikkita Oliver – 35,082 – 35.03%

Brianna K. Thomas – 14,127 – 14.11%

Corey Eichner – 4,066 – 4.06%

Lindsay McHaffie – 1,767 – 1.76%

Rebecca L. Williamson – 1,053 – 1.05%

Xtian Gunther – 818 – 0.82%

COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Dow Constantine – 141,289 – 53.64%

Joe Nguyen – 78,173 – 29.68%

Bill Hirt – 30,528 – 11.59%

Goodspaceguy – 7,801 – 2.96%

Johnathon Crines – 4,314 – 1.64 %

COUNTY PROP 1 (“BEST STARTS FOR KIDS”)

Approved – 157,953 – 59.28%

Rejected – 108,521 – 40.72%

County Executive Dow Constantine was the main champion of the measure, so we asked him about it during our interview last night in Georgetown:

As of the 6 pm check tonight, 32 percent of King County ballots had been received; 39 percent of Seattle ballots are in.