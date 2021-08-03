West Seattle, Washington

ELECTION 2021: First primary vote count for King County Executive

August 3, 2021 8:09 pm
checkbox.jpgIn the King County Executive race, the primary will narrow a field of five candidates to two. The leaders are two West Seattle residents – three-term incumbent Executive Dow Constantine with 53 percent and first-term State Sen. Joe Nguyen with 30 percent. Here are the first results (next count not due out until tomorrow):

Dow Constantine – 124,302 – 53.49%
Joe Nguyen – 68,986 – 29.69 %
Bill Hirt – 27,050 – 11.64%
Goodspaceguy – 6,889 – 2.96%
Johnathon Crines – 3,861 – 1.66%

We talked tonight with both Constantine and Nguyen and will add those clips when they’re uploaded.

