ELECTION 2021: First primary vote count for King County Executive

In the King County Executive race, the primary will narrow a field of five candidates to two. The leaders are two West Seattle residents – three-term incumbent Executive Dow Constantine with 53 percent and first-term State Sen. Joe Nguyen with 30 percent. Here are the first results (next count not due out until tomorrow):

Dow Constantine – 124,302 – 53.49%

Joe Nguyen – 68,986 – 29.69 %

Bill Hirt – 27,050 – 11.64%

Goodspaceguy – 6,889 – 2.96%

Johnathon Crines – 3,861 – 1.66%

We talked tonight with both Constantine and Nguyen and will add those clips when they’re uploaded.