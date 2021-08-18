SDOT considering removing Delridge Pedestrian Bridge instead of reinforcing it

(SDOT photo)

Along with the closed-early Andover foot bridge, SDOT has been planning seismic reinforcement for the 60-year-old Delridge Pedestrian Bridge, which spans Delridge Way between Youngstown Cultural Arts Center and Delridge Playfield. But now there’s a new proposal: Remove it instead. Here’s the SDOT announcement – including ways for you to comment:

As part of the Delridge Way SW – RapidRide H Line project, we are installing a new, accessible crossing on Delridge Way SW at the intersection with SW Oregon St. With this new crossing, we are currently evaluating removing or repairing the pedestrian bridge connecting the Youngstown Cultural Center and the Delridge Playfield. Before planning any potential changes to the bridge, we want to hear from the community and create a plan for this area that will best fit the needs of the Delridge neighbors by learning from the community about how they use and value this bridge. We will make a decision based on data collection and the community’s feedback later in 2021. Construction for repair or removal would begin as early as spring 2022.

As part of the outreach, we’d like to invite community members to visit us at the Delridge Community Center these dates and times to talk about the project.

Friday, August 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Location: Delridge Playfield near the Community Center entrance

Below are more project details:

REPAIR OPTION

As part of the Levy to Move Seattle, the Delridge Way SW Pedestrian Bridge was identified as a high priority for seismic reinforcement, which makes the bridge more resistant to ground activity, like earthquakes. This option means the bridge will meet updated seismic standards for pedestrian bridges and people could still use the bridge to cross Delridge Way SW.

Repairing the bridge will not bring the bridge to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, but people with ADA accessibility needs wishing to cross Delridge Way SW will instead be able to use the crossing on the street at SW Oregon St.

REMOVE OPTION

Removing the bridge will help support SDOT’s policies focused on people walking. The need for regular maintenance and expensive, complicated seismic reinforcement would also be eliminated. Additionally, removing the bridge may improve sightlines for people driving southbound on Delridge Way SW as they approach the signalized intersection at SW Oregon St. The ADA-compliant crossing on the street will be the only method to cross Delridge Way SW at this intersection if the bridge is removed.