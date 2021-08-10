AUGUST ART WALK: Wander West Seattle to cool off on Thursday night

It’ll be a warm evening Thursday as the August West Seattle Art Walk takes center stage from Alki to Arbor Heights, starting at 5 pm.

Some venues have air conditioning, like Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW), open until 8 pm with the opening reception for Abstracts in the Key of Flamingo, participants in the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair.

Also participating in the Deconstructed Art Fair, multidisciplinary artist Shima Star will be at Virago Gallery (4537 California SW) 5-9 pm on Art Walk night.

Nearby at 4525 California SW, Capers Home will be hosting West Seattle artist/photographer Chandra Sandoval, also 5 pm-8 pm.

Those are also the hours you can visit the southernmost stop on the August Art Walk, Brace Point Pottery (4208 SW 100th) in Arbor Heights, this month featuring paintings by Lynn Davis-Smith and Bruce Howard as well as the fabric and concrete constructions of Su Cummings.

What we’ve mentioned are just a few of the participating venues – some with art, others with food/drink specials. You can check the official August Art Walk preview for many other suggestions of where to visit this month!