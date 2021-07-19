What’s happening on your West Seattle Monday

(Pacific-slope Flycatcher, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

SWEDISH CLINIC MOVE: As noted here last week, today is the first day for Swedish Primary Care in its new location at 4100 SW Alaska.

WEST SEATTLE SKYLINK PRESENTATION: 10:30 am at the Senior Center of West Seattle, learn about the proposal for gondola transportation instead of light rail. Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

SCHOOL MEAL SITES: School’s out but meals are available 11 am-1 pm today and each weekday at these four schools:

Arbor Heights Elementary – 3701 SW 104th St.

Denny International Middle School – 2601 SW Kenyon St.

Highland Park Elementary – 1012 SW Trenton St.

Roxhill Elementary – 7740 34th Ave. SW

TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am to 8 pm, Delridge wading pool (4501 Delridge Way SW) is open noon-5:30 pm, Colman Pool (on the shore at Lincoln Park, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm.

COMMUNITY SUP NIGHT: Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor Avenue SW) is offering stand-up-paddleboarding discounts and group rentals every Monday night through the summer – details in our calendar listing.

CHAMBER MUSIC IN THE GARDEN: 7 pm at the Seattle Chinese Garden (6000 16th SW), free music courtesy of the Seattle Chamber Music Society!

QUIZFIX TRIVIA: Monday night trivia is back at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm. Prizes!