West Seattle Junction Sidewalk Sale and more for your Friday

(Seen off Alki Thursday night – photo by Danny McMillin)

The weekend starts early!

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION SIDEWALK SALE: For the pandemic-modified Summer Fest – today and tomorrow, starting at 10 am, dozens of Junction merchants – and some pop-ups from other parts of West Seattle – will have tables out for you to browse! Here’s a list of highlights. Some merchants are offering fun extras too – facepainting, refreshments, games. Come wander around to see what’s up!

FUN & FESTIVE FRIDAY, FEATURING ‘ELVIS’: Also in The Junction, it’s another Fun & Festive Friday at the Senior Center of West Seattle, inside and outside at 4217 SW Oregon. Outdoors – refreshments, 11 am-1 pm. Indoors – “Elvis” performs at 12:30 pm. Also, Margie’s Café reopens, 9 am-1:30 pm.

LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: The tide is out to -1.7 feet at 11:17 am, not super-low but low enough that the Seattle Aquarium Volunteer Beach Naturalists will be out at Constellation (Beach/63rd) and Lincoln (8011 Fauntleroy Way) parks, 10:15 am–12:15 pm.

AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Open today – Highland Park spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale) and Lincoln Park wading pool (noon-7 pm, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

DELRIDGE GROCERY COOPERATIVE: The DGC store at 5444 Delridge Way SW is now open Fridays, 3-7 pm, for food shopping, as well as Saturdays and Sundays, as previewed here.

ARTSWEST OPEN HOUSE: 4-7 pm, visit ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW) to get reacquainted!