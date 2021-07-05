BIZNOTE: Delridge Grocery Co-op adds third day of in-store shopping

As of this Friday, the Delridge Grocery Co-op storefront at 5444 Delridge Way SW is open three days a week for shopping.

The Delridge Grocery Co-op is excited to announce the addition of a third day of open market hours. Starting July 9, the DGC will be open on Fridays from 3–7. We’re also open on Saturdays from 9:30–1:30 (when we are also packing and distributing DGC Essential produce boxes) and on Sundays from 11–3.

We’re adding more inventory to the store this week, including Bob’s Red Mill quinoa and grits, Bragg apple cider and nutritional yeast, Dr. Bronner’s soaps and toothpaste, as well as jams, salsas, noodles, marinara sauce, and more.

This next Sunday (July 11) is also our monthly Owner-Member Discount Day, when those who have paid full or partial ownership shares in the Co-op will receive a 10% discount on in-store purchases. A full ownership share costs $100 per household. Learn more about becoming and owner-member of the Delridge Grocery Co-op at our website.

We also continue to offer our weekly DGC Essentials produce box, full of 9 to 11 pounds of fruits and veggies, as well feature local products as add-ons. This week we’re partnering with West Seattle-based Milpa Masa Company to offer their freshly made organic yellow corn tortillas and organic fresh masa (for making your own tamales and tortillas at home).