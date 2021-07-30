WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: The highlights!

(Thursday sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

As we head into the weekend, here are highlights of what’s happening today/tonight:

TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Open today, Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale, 11 am-8 pm), Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 pm), and Colman Pool (at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm).

HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: 11 am, King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin‘s almost-weekly pandemic briefing, streamed here or watch later at publichealthinsider.com.

SYLVIA O’STAYFORMORE @ SENIOR CENTER: This week’s performer during “Fun and Festive Fridays” at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) is Sylvia O’Stayformore, 3-4 pm indoors.

(Photo provided by Senior Center of WS)

The center’s also offering outdoor refreshments 11 am-1 pm, and the café is open 9 am-1:30 pm – more info in our calendar listing.

THE ALLEY’S ANNIVERSARY: Second of four nights for The Alley (4509 California SW) celebrating its third anniversary with live music, 8 pm-10 pm.

AT THE SKYLARK: Tripleheader at 8 pm (3803 Delridge Way SW) – Foul Blooded, Sageseer, Sun Mother. $8 cover.

Something to add, for tonight, tomorrow, beyond? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!