WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Westcrest Park gunfire; apartment break-in attempt

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch. Both summaries are from reports filed by police:

WESTCREST PARK GUNFIRE: This was reported on Tuesday in the vicinity of the south parking lot (not the same one that was the subject of our story last week). Here’s what the narrative from the police report says happened: Officers were called to a report of a fight just before 5 pm. While they were on the way, there was a report of gunshots fired. When they arrived in the lot, a woman told them she had heard multiple people fighting, then saw an older silver sedan with a broken windshield drive out of the lot, with a passenger who, a witness told police, was someone “shown in ‘Crime Watch’ for alleged catalytic-converter thefts.” She then heard gunfire. Two other people provided similar accounts. After searching the area for a while, officers found what the report describes as “four 9mm bronze shell casings within several feet of each other on the driveway linking the parking lot and its vehicle entrance/exit.” No victims, or damaged property, was found.

SECURITY GUARD DEPLOYS TASER: Someone at the Springline Apartments (3220 California SW) called 911 just before 4 am and said someone was trying to break into her apartment. When officers arrived, an on-site security guard told them there had been, according to the report, “problems in the building with a person banging on people’s doors and screaming in the hallways.” While talking with the original 911 caller in her apartment, the guard told police, someone again tried the door, and he opened it and found a suspect – another tenant. The guard tried to detain the suspect for police but, he said, she hit, kicked and pushed him, so he used his Taser on her. That didn’t have much effect, he said, so he tried again – she fell but then got up and ran into her apartment nearby. Police were unable to get the suspect to open the door and eventually left.