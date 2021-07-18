UPDATE: Water-rescue response at Alki

8:41 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response – by land and sea – to 62nd/Alki, where “someone appears to be drowning,” according to the dispatcher’s description of what was called in. Updates to come.

8:46 PM: This involves a vessel of some type. The Coast Guard also is responding.

8:50 PM: An SFD fireboat is reported to have arrived an is “making contact” with the person in the water. The person is reported to NOT be in distress, so most of the responding units are being dismissed.

(Added: Photo by David Hutchinson)

8:55 PM: The person who was in the water has been brought on board an SFD boat.

8:59 PM: Thanks to those who’ve emailed (the photo above is from Kevin) noting that, as is usual in incidents like this, some SFD units went to Don Armeni Boat Ramp (usually as standby for possible transfer of a patient brought in by boat).